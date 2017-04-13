RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Rwandan Brand, Mille Collines, Weaves Japanese, Swahili & Arab Influences Into Its Clothing

By Leave a Comment

For a brand to hit the nexus between design and functionality is truly a gift, and it's very evident from Mille Collines Autumn/Winter 17, that the …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire