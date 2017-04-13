RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Remains of Genocide victims given decent burial in Gatsibo, Rwamagana

By Leave a Comment

She called on Rwandans to embrace their national identity which, she said, was one of the main reasons why former Rwanda Patriotic Army (RPA) …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire