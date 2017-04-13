RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

International community yet to draw lessons from Genocide against Tutsi – Ibuka

By Leave a Comment

Every time we come here, we remind the international community that they abandoned Rwanda, hoping that what happened here can serve as a …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire