RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

‘I liked elephant heart. It was soft and very tasty’

By Leave a Comment

I was born in Kinigi, in Rwanda's Musanze district, about 65 years ago, and it is still my home. I come from the Batwa community; we are very short …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire