RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Southern Province farmers register gains a decade after privatisation of rice mill

By Leave a Comment

ICM Rwanda Agribusiness says that in the last five years, rice processed through the factory increased from about 2,500 tonnes to about 6,000 tonnes …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire