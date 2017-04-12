Shattered Dreams relates Rwanda's untold stories during the country's genocide in 1994. In just 100 days that year, some 800,000 people were killed …
Mama Theatre stages an emotional piece
More teams to take part in V-ball Genocide memorial tournament
Peace Marathon: Nyirarukundo vows to end decade-long jinx
Why the Genocide against the Tutsi should steer global conscience
MTN Rwanda staff donate Rwf9m to Genocide survivors in Nyamagabe
Bond market rakes in Rwf52.3m turnover
Guma Guma contestants to visit Genocide memorial sites
Kwibuka23: Uwamahoro's appeal to world leaders
Nyanza Genocide victims remembered
Rwanda News Wire
Shattered Dreams relates Rwanda's untold stories during the country's genocide in 1994. In just 100 days that year, some 800,000 people were killed …
Leave a Reply