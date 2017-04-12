RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

LEAPS OF HOPE! Dancing project helps Rwandan street kids find a better life (photos, video)

By Leave a Comment

A nonprofit organization in Rwanda called MindLeaps, has been helping scores of street kids pursue a better life since 2011, through the magic and …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire