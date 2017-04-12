RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

British Rwanda ‘plot’ woman Violette Uwamahoro back in UK

By Leave a Comment

A pregnant British woman from Leeds who was arrested in Rwanda on suspicion of plotting to undermine President Paul Kagame is back in the UK.

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire