RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Rwanda Pushes African States to Arrest, Prosecute Genocide Fugitives

By Leave a Comment

Rwanda has requested African Union member States to prosecute fugitives of 1994 Genocide Against the Tutsi that are roaming scot-free in their …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire