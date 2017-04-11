RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Rwanda: Meet Bambanze, a Genocide Survivor Turning Leather Into Profit

By Leave a Comment

When Felicien Bambanze came to Kigali at the beginning of 1994 to look for a job, he was full of hope and ambition. The trained leather maker was …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire