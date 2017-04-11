RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Prosecution seeks more time to conclude investigation in Major Rugomwa’s case

By Leave a Comment

Rugomwa was prior to his arrest a medical practitioner at Rwanda Military Hospital. Mbarushimana is a former mechanics student, and according to …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire