RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Mogae: ‘Some Africans leaders spoil their record by overstaying’

By Leave a Comment

Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni (L), Joseph Kabila of DRC (C) and Rwanda's Paul Kagame (R) have been in power for a combined total of 66 …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire