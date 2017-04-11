RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Guma Guma contestants to visit Genocide memorial sites

By Leave a Comment

Paccy Oda, one of contestants, said this is a great initiative because it is every Rwandan's responsibility to remember the darkest days the country …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire