RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Africa: Diversity Is Source of Strength, Says Amb. Tumukunde

By Leave a Comment

National diversity should be a source of strength for nation-building and sustainable development, Amb. Hope Tumukunde Gasatura, Rwanda's …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire