RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Why targeted support in agric sector will spur exports growth

By Leave a Comment

According to Hungo Harada, the managing director for Bloom Hills Rwanda, a Japanese flower export firm based in Musanze District, horticulture has …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire