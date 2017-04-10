She previously worked in MTN Rwanda as the Chief Marketing Officer. Makolo's position is new and was created to separate Operations from …
Will France declassify all '94 Genocide documents?
VIDEO: New RwandAir management takes over
TCS World Travel Debuts One-of-a-Kind 'President's Journey Around the World' Itinerary
Why targeted support in agric sector will spur exports growth
New whistleblowers law in the offing
Let's Talk Coffee Rwanda to Connect Buyers with Greens from Women Growers
Off-grid solutions key to achieving universal access to energy - Ignite chief
23 years later, volleyball star is yet to find father's remains
Rwandan envoy calls for global action against Genocide ideology
Rwanda News Wire
She previously worked in MTN Rwanda as the Chief Marketing Officer. Makolo's position is new and was created to separate Operations from …
Leave a Reply