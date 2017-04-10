Consumers are set to enjoy cheaper prices on the market after the National Institute of Statistics of Rwanda (NISR) announced a slight decrease in …
BET TV-channel to Screen Documentary on Genocide #Kwibuka23
Olympic Channel releases new series called Africa Cycling Revolution
Spotlight: Caroline Worley on watching downtown Columbus' transformation over the past 15 years
Fears of Ethnic Cleansing Resurface in South Sudanese Town as Militias Kill 10
Africa Improved Foods eyes regional market
Kwibuka23: Nordic countries mark Genocide anniversary
Rwanda adds to energy mix with first peat-fired power plant in Africa
