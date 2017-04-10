RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

MTN-Rwanda Consoles Genocide Survivors with Rwf11 Million #Kwibuka23

By Leave a Comment

Staff and workers at MTN – Rwanda's biggest telecom company by subscribers, have donated Rwf11 million ($13,000) for rehabilitation of Murambi …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire