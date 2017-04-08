New York University Professor Jennifer Trahan presents a slideshow regarding how genocide has influenced international law at "From Rwanda to …
NYU professor discusses Rwandan Genocide in Park Library Auditorium
[SPONSORED] Addressing Mental Health challenges in Rwanda
Catholicism's Tardy Apology to Rwandans
Kwibuka23: Genocide was no accident, says Amb. Kayonga
Youth associations chart ways to fight genocide ideology
Kwibuka23: Why we must remember
Kwibuka23: A call for EAC leaders' political responsibility
Rwandans in Tz mark Genocide anniversary
End impunity for 1994 Genocide perpetrators and their accomplices
Rwanda News Wire
New York University Professor Jennifer Trahan presents a slideshow regarding how genocide has influenced international law at "From Rwanda to …
Leave a Reply