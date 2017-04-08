RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

APR in Tunisia for Women’s African Club Championship

By Leave a Comment

APR women volleyball club will represent Rwanda at the 2017 CAVB Women's African Club Championship that started on Friday and will run until …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire