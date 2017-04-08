RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

2017 OZY Genius Award granted to maker of 3D printed prosthetic socket

By Leave a Comment

This year, one of the lucky students was Humure: a 24-year-old Rwandan student at Wheaton College in Illinois, who is currently completing a …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire