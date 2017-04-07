RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Sports fraternity urged on unity as Rwandans remember

By Leave a Comment

As the country marks the 23rd anniversary of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, the sports fraternity will once again join the rest of Rwandans to …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire