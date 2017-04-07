RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Rwandan general appointed head of UN peacekeeping mission

By Leave a Comment

April 7, 2017 (JUBA) – The United Nations Secretary General, António Guterres, has appointed a Rwandan military officer as head of peacekeeping …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire