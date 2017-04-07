RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Rwanda hopes high-tech can replace genocide as its defining feature

By Leave a Comment

KIGALI, Rwanda — Generally, when a patient needs an emergency blood transfusion in rural Rwanda, they had better hope it isn't the rainy season.

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire