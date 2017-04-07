RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Rwanda – Commemoration of the genocide (7 April 2017)

By Leave a Comment

On this day of commemoration in Rwanda and throughout the world, France joins with the Rwandan people to honor the memory of the victims of the …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire