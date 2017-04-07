Commemorating the Rwandan Genocide: Lessons ‘unlearnt’ for Uganda

Rwanda has been, since Thursday, April 6, 2017, commemorating 23 years since the genocide took place. Genocide is defined as the intentional …
Rwanda hopes high-tech can replace genocide as its defining feature
Sports fraternity urged on unity as Rwandans remember
Genocide commemoration critical in reconciliation process – experts
SPONSORED: Restoring hope, dignity among genocide survivors
Lawmakers in fresh push for Ndi Umunyarwanda drive
Kwibuka23: Sustaining the lifetime crusade against genocide ideology
Tracing the role of music in promoting reconciliation
Kwetu Film to screen commemoration movies
Rwanda News Wire
Rwanda has been, since Thursday, April 6, 2017, commemorating 23 years since the genocide took place. Genocide is defined as the intentional …
Leave a Reply