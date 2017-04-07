RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Africa mathematics institute will impact economy positively

By Leave a Comment

Africa needs to nurture its own experts, pioneers, and innovators. Rwanda has an urgent need for a qualified workforce to help spur development and …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire