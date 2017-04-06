RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

MAGERWA: A Logistics Company That Gives Back To Communities

By Leave a Comment

MAGERWA ltd. is a logistics company in Rwanda that was established in 1969. The company was previously government-owned in a Public-Private …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire