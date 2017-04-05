RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Kwibuka23: Rwandan youth urged to take part in Remembrance Walk

By Leave a Comment

Speaking to The New Times, yesterday, Gwamaka said besides Rwandans inside the country, their compatriots in The Hague, The Netherlands and …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire