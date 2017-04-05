RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Govt looks to the positives in Pope Francis’ Genocide remorse

By Leave a Comment

Visitors view a memorial at Kigali Genocide Memorial Centre in Gisozi. Analysts say the pontiff's visit would be welcomed by many Rwandans who …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire