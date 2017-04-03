RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

SPONSORED: Demand surpassed supply during the CAMON CX Limited super sale as Bruce …

By Leave a Comment

In the evening hours, it was lit 100 as RnB king of Rwanda, Bruce Melody got on stage and performed over a couple of songs and after, he decided to …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire