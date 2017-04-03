RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Rwanda’s ‘solar smart kiosk’ provides digital solutions to rural mobile phone users

By Leave a Comment

International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde learns about a mobile solar kiosk from Henri Nyakarundi, founder and project …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire