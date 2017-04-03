RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Patriots overcome IPRC-South to stay in pole position

By Leave a Comment

Patriots defeated the reigning playoffs winners 75-72 in overtime to remain on top of the league table after 11 games, ahead of debutants Rwanda …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire