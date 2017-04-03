RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

New programme to accelerate internet access in rural areas

By Leave a Comment

“80 per cent of Rwanda's population lives in rural areas. Our targets cannot be achieved if people in rural areas are left out. There are challenges of …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire