RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Inmates Hurl Stones in Rare Riot at Prison in Rwandan Capital

By Leave a Comment

KIGALI (Reuters) – Inmates protesting living conditions at Gasabo prison in the Rwandan capital of Kigali hurled stones over the prison's walls on …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire