RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

‘Where There’s A Will, There’s A Way’

By Leave a Comment

The Rwandan genocide started on April 7, 1994. In the following 100 days, approximately 800,000 Tutsis were killed, thousands were injured, and it is …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire