RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

[PHOTOS]: African army officers tasked to act as peace, security ambassadors

By Leave a Comment

Rwanda Chief of Defence Staff Gen Patrick Nyamvumba gives his remarks at the closing ceremony of the UTULIVU AFRICA III yesterday.

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire