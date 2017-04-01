RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

New clean water plant gives Gatsibo residents sigh of relief

By Leave a Comment

Up to 85 per cent of Rwanda's population have access to improved water supply, according to the 2013/14 Integrated Household Living Conditions …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire