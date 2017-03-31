RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

When Drone Delivery Makes Sense: When You’re Flying Life-Saving Blood to Hospitals

By Leave a Comment

Zipline started its delivery service in Rwanda in October to solve a tough problem in a country with bad roads and rugged terrain. It's known as the land …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire