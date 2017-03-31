RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

SPONSORED: Building foundations for becoming Rwanda’s bank of choice

By Leave a Comment

The banking industry in Rwanda has grown significantly in terms of assets, composed mainly of loans disbursed to businesses and individuals.

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire