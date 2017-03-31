RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

[SPONSORED] Bank of Kigali: A partner in powering national development

By Leave a Comment

As Rwandans prepare to review President Paul Kagame's second term in office for the period 2010 to 2017, Bank of Kigali would like to reminisce …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire