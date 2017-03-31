Shares of I&M Bank Rwanda jump more than 10 pct after listing

KIGALI, March 31 (Reuters) – Shares in I&M Bank Rwanda jumped 11 percent following their market debut on Friday, a boost to the local bourse amid …
A Day at Home with Elderly Genocide Widows
Here is a Copy of the Notorious Blacklist for Tutsis
Meet the People to Whom Vernier Caliper Was Applied
Rwanda: Word Has It... Diamond Platnumz to Open Studio in Rwanda
Rwanda: Police, Artists and Scribes Discuss Community Policing
Rwanda: Government Repression in Land Cases
Kigali braces for Mashariki grand finale
Charcoal prices increase as supply dips
I&M Bank Rwanda lists on the bourse today
[Editorial] Local firms should embrace the ideals of branding
Rwanda News Wire
KIGALI, March 31 (Reuters) – Shares in I&M Bank Rwanda jumped 11 percent following their market debut on Friday, a boost to the local bourse amid …
Leave a Reply