Pope Francis Begs Forgiveness for Church’s ‘Sins and Failings’ During Rwandan Genocide

Rwanda's President Paul Kagame is welcomed by Pope Francis during a private meeting at the Vatican, March 20. In November, the government in …
A Day at Home with Elderly Genocide Widows
Here is a Copy of the Notorious Blacklist for Tutsis
Meet the People to Whom Vernier Caliper Was Applied
Rwanda: Word Has It... Diamond Platnumz to Open Studio in Rwanda
Rwanda: Police, Artists and Scribes Discuss Community Policing
Rwanda: Government Repression in Land Cases
Kigali braces for Mashariki grand finale
Charcoal prices increase as supply dips
I&M Bank Rwanda lists on the bourse today
[Editorial] Local firms should embrace the ideals of branding
Rwanda News Wire
Rwanda's President Paul Kagame is welcomed by Pope Francis during a private meeting at the Vatican, March 20. In November, the government in …
Leave a Reply