RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Pope asks forgiveness for Church role in Rwanda genocide

By Leave a Comment

Pope Francis has met with Rwandan President Paul Kagame and asked forgiveness for the "sins and failings" of the Catholic Church and its members.

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire