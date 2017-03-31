RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Australian Companies Invest in Rwanda’s Agriculture and ICT

By Leave a Comment

Four companies owned by members of 'Australian Davos Connection' have started investing in Rwanda's mining, agriculture and housing sectors …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire