RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Trade deficit narrows by 25 per cent in 2017

By Leave a Comment

Rwanda's trade deficit narrowed by 25.2 per cent in the first two months of 2017 compared to the same period last year, signaling optimism about the …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire