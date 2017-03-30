RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Rwanda’s Army Bank Recorded $8.3m Net Profit in 2016

By Leave a Comment

Rwanda's Amy bank, Zigama CSS has announced that it earned a total net profit worth Rwf68 billion ($8.3 million) in 2016 compared to Rwf5.2 billion …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire