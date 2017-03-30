RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

How can I solve my daughter’s pimple problem?

By Leave a Comment

My daughter is 15 years old but she has a pimple problem that is killing her self-esteem. I have tried soaps and lotions recommended by friends but …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire