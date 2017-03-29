RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Rwanda’s airline to start flights to London from May 26

By Leave a Comment

Rwanda's airline to start flights to London from May 26 … in particular which is one of the key contributors of tourists to Rwanda," Mirenge told Reuters.

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire