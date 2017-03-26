RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Mugisha keen to guide KCC to VR NAIDU T20 title

By Leave a Comment

The 22-year old, now full Rwanda international signed with KCC at the end of last season from Right Guards cricket club and he has gone on to shine …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire